NFC Investments LLC Buys Shares of 420,982 Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 420,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,000. Home Bancshares accounts for approximately 2.3% of NFC Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NFC Investments LLC owned 0.25% of Home Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the first quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the first quarter worth $46,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the first quarter worth $49,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Home Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $164.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.83 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Several research firms have commented on HOMB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 30,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $589,270.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,346.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $137,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,202.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,719 shares of company stock valued at $919,646. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

