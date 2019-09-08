Newport Trust Co Grows Stake in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)

Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,787,444 shares of the department store operator’s stock after buying an additional 564,140 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 4.67% of J C Penney worth $16,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 10.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,301,068 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 415,640 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 83.7% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,534 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 1,854,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,004,755 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 201,781 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the first quarter worth $1,601,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 935,127 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. J C Penney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.55.

In other J C Penney news, Director Javier G. Teruel bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,443,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michelle Wlazlo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $944,000 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JCP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.77. 7,238,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,180,887. The firm has a market cap of $239.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. J C Penney Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.37.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

