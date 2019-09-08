Newport Trust Co Cuts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Newport Trust Co lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned 0.46% of Waters worth $65,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Waters by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 159,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Waters by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of Waters stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.24. 473,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,794. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $255.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The company had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.54.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.