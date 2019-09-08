Neuburgh Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC decreased its stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,776 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.7% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price objective on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.90. 540,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,232. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average is $85.42. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $244.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.