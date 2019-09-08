Neuburgh Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,626 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 34.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 12,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 8,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 25.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 167.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 288,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,623,000 after purchasing an additional 180,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 190.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $2,496,271.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,081,805.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,022,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $3.12 on Friday, hitting $148.26. 676,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,686. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.79 and a 52 week high of $157.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.89. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.