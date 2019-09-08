Neuburgh Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,512 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,852,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,476,000 after buying an additional 1,392,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,140,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,166,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,823,000 after buying an additional 31,628 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after buying an additional 296,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 495,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after buying an additional 173,958 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 400,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.88 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 17.46%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

