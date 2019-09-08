Neuburgh Advisers LLC Purchases 11,504 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 0.9% of Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $27,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.19. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $224.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.06.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $61,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,105.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 6,400 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total transaction of $1,272,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,942.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.