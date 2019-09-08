Neuburgh Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Monro by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth $248,000.

Get Monro alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNRO shares. CL King restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Monro to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.33. 156,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,918. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. Monro Inc has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.60 million. Monro had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

In other news, Director Donald Glickman sold 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $215,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,008.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $42,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,285 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.