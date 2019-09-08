Neuburgh Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,549. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

