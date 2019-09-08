Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $2,798,000. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.9% during the first quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.49.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,130.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $114.05. 2,750,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,370. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $132.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average of $117.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

