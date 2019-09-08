Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $63.15 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,937,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836,162 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises 2.0% of Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Fastenal worth $63,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Fastenal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.13 per share, with a total value of $33,263.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,669,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,085. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

