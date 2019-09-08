Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,516. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

