Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Teradyne worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 164.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 24,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Teradyne by 117.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 49,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $571,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $981,887.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,138.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,570 shares of company stock worth $1,978,796. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TER traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.08. 1,159,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,728. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.72 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

