Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $33.01 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,142 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.1% of Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,911,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,405 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,948,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,306,000 after acquiring an additional 868,839 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,336 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,749,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,953,000 after acquiring an additional 606,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,360,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,704,000 after acquiring an additional 228,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,516,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,539,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $201.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

