Neuburgh Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $1,346,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 4,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.04, for a total value of $960,008.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,713.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,134,572 shares of company stock worth $419,062,948. 16.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EL traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.03. 1,796,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.65 and its 200-day moving average is $174.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $207.50.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

