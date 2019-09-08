Neuburgh Advisers LLC Acquires 3,916 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Davita worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 1,512.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 724,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,159,000 after purchasing an additional 679,199 shares in the last quarter. DPM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. DPM Capital LLC now owns 1,339,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 635,250 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 503,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after purchasing an additional 117,554 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the 1st quarter valued at $6,303,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 518.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 106,359 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.21.

NYSE DVA traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $59.37. 2,134,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $79.11.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Davita had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.