Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NETE opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Net Element has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Net Element stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.08% of Net Element worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

