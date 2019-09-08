Needham & Company LLC Raises Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $160.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COUP. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.06.

Shares of COUP traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,196. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.79 and a beta of 1.60. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $156.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.90 and a 200 day moving average of $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $30,890.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.60, for a total transaction of $593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,210.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 408,915 shares of company stock worth $53,065,001. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 39.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

