Neblio Hits One Day Volume of $131,309.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $131,309.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00004719 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020440 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00028868 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011243 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,527,090 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,566 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

