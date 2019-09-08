Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Relx worth $24,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 59.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.24. 173,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,827. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. Relx PLC has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

