Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,304,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,256,000 after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,256,000 after purchasing an additional 863,010 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Frenzel sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $257,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,240. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,273. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

