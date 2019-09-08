Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 14,912 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 32.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 33.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.82.

NYSE CI traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.44 and a 200 day moving average of $162.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

