Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,537 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $17,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,866,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,934,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in HSBC by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 284,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 216,491 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,293,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,664,000 after purchasing an additional 165,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,381,000 after purchasing an additional 163,294 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSBC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered HSBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. 1,614,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,955. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $149.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $45.33.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

