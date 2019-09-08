Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $26 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,715 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $25,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,284.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total value of $298,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,180 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,499 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nomura boosted their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

ECL traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.69. 977,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.31. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $135.77 and a one year high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

