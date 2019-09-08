Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $18.64 Million Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,693 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $18,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Metlife by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 4,407.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

NYSE MET traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.23. 3,989,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,149,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

