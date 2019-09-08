Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $16.72 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,304 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $16,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.58. The stock had a trading volume of 955,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,702. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.35.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 35,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,785.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 74,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $4,990,806.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,573,421. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.