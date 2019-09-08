Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Catamount Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.41. 4,920,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,443. The firm has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

