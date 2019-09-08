National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGHC shares. BidaskClub cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on National General from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Compass Point set a $36.00 price objective on National General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

In other news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of National General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $117,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $373,503. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National General in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National General in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National General by 1.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in National General by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in National General by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,157,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

National General stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 130,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,966. National General has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. National General had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National General will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from National General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. National General’s payout ratio is presently 7.66%.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

