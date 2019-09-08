National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NCMI. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on National CineMedia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of NCMI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. 189,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,725. The stock has a market cap of $648.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 8.12%. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $848,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 527,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,060 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in National CineMedia by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 137,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National CineMedia by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 67,734 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in National CineMedia by 196.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 1.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 159,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National CineMedia by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

