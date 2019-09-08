Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report $73.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.64 million and the highest is $76.35 million. Natera reported sales of $65.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $291.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $286.30 million to $299.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $349.71 million, with estimates ranging from $322.27 million to $378.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 273.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Natera from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $25,608.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,112.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $114,867.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,485.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,823 shares of company stock worth $12,633,723. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Natera by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 187,441 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Natera by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,866 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Natera by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,582. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38. Natera has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $33.55.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

