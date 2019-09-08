Narrative Price Tops $0.0038 (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 31% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Narrative has a market capitalization of $158,793.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Narrative has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Narrative alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00216231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.01292657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018021 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00089102 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,563,989 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.