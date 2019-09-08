Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 160,000 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of TechnipFMC worth $13,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,469,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,107. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTI. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.40 to $29.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

