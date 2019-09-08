Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,557,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PE. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of PE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. 3,334,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,051. Parsley Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen set a $24.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.95.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.