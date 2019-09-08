Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,761,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,483,751 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 1.92% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $85,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 870.1% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,025,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,859. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

