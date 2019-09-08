Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 124,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,626,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 71,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 68,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PKW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 31,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,154. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

