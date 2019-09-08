Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.22% of Murphy USA worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 61.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1,741.3% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at $166,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

MUSA traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.29. 199,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.71. Murphy USA Inc has a 52-week low of $69.98 and a 52-week high of $94.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.30.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy USA from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

