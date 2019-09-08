Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTL shares. National Bank Financial cut Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. GMP Securities upgraded Mullen Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of MTL stock traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.20. 129,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,143. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$8.44 and a twelve month high of C$16.04. The firm has a market cap of $964.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.93 million. Analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -387.10%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

