M&T Bank Corp Sells 944 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Snap-on by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,321,000 after purchasing an additional 91,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,307,000 after acquiring an additional 69,020 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.60.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.07. 243,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,010. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $189.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.33 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

In related news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $3,193,733.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $421,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $19,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

