M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112,467 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 21.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 139.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Equifax by 15.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.76. 578,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.68 and a 52-week high of $148.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.07 and its 200-day moving average is $127.80.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equifax from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.09.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

