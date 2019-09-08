M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,368 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 877 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,572 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

BBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE:BBL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.13. 1,026,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,117. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. BHP Group PLC has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

