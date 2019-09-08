M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE:SNN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.57. 403,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.26. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.