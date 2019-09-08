M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 93.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.34. 248,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,554. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52-week low of $32.98 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

