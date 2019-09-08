MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) PT Set at $16.00 by Raymond James

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) has been given a $16.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

MRC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of MRC Global from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

Get MRC Global alerts:

NYSE:MRC traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.09. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4,119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.