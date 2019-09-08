Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDB. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $185.00 price target on Mongodb and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mongodb from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mongodb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Mongodb to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $9.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.63. 1,875,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.31 and its 200-day moving average is $141.60. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 29,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $5,391,255.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $299,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,505 shares of company stock worth $45,505,922. 40.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mongodb by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Mongodb by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mongodb by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Mongodb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Mongodb by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

