Mizuho Bank Ltd. Has $19.90 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Mizuho Bank Ltd. decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 922,660 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,414,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,584,000 after purchasing an additional 142,552 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth about $418,297,000. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 249,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 142,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.07. 1,070,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.06. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. CME Group’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $7,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,823,258.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $61,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,105.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,126 shares of company stock worth $11,983,191. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

