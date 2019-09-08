Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.93.

MI.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$23.20. 43,091 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$16.01 and a one year high of C$23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.90.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

