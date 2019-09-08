MintCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $107.00 (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, MintCoin has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $107.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MintCoin Coin Profile

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

