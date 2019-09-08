Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $39,962.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,292.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert K. Fullagar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $30,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $116,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 38,514 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,106,000 after acquiring an additional 48,184 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

