Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Given $27.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.57 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mid Penn Bancorp an industry rank of 151 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 8,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 235.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2,277.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

MPB stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. 3,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,559. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

