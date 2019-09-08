Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,735,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Micron Technology worth $375,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2,806.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,793,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.69.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,728,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,672,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $49.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $116,256.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,735 shares of company stock worth $2,736,994. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

